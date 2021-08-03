The fall of the new world order - Who will destroy the Cabal? Who will end up controlling the world?

Posted 27April2020 Rabbi Alon Anava:

The final war - What has been is what will be - With no doubt we are heading towards the redemption. But on the way there will be a force, an evil power that will do anything to stop it... You need to WAKE UP and recognize who we are dealing with and what is their agenda!

"What has been is what will be, and what has been done is what will be done, and there is nothing new under the sun..." - Kohelet (Ecclesiastes) 1/9



All I am offering is the Truth... The truth that is not so easy to hear...

And remember: Truth can only be seen by others with truth within them!

He who does not have truth in his heart will always be blind to truth!



3750 years ago lived an evil man that wanted to rule and control the world. He pretended to be a G-d. He conquered countries, destroyed nations, murdered millions of people all for world domination. His name was Nimrod.



When all the world bowed down to him, there was one man who didn't. This man fought him, won him and destroyed him. His name was Avraham



3332 years ago lived an evil man that wanted to rule and control the world. He pretended to be a G-d. He enslaved a nation to serve him, locked them in 'smart' cities controlled by police forces and applied population control. his name was Pharaoh



When all the world bowed down to him, there was one man who didn't. This man fought him, won him and destroyed him. His name was Moshe



2608 years ago lived an evil man that wanted to rule and control the world. He pretended to be a G-d. He conquered countries, destroyed nations, murdered millions of people all for world domination. His name was Nebuchadnezzar



When all the world bowed down to him, there was one man who didn't. This man fought him, won him and destroyed him. His name was Daniel



2376 years ago lived an evil man that wanted to rule and control the world. He wanted to destroy the Jewish nation in one day. He wanted world domination, population control and to make sure the elite are in power. His name was Haman

When all the world bowed down to him, there was one man who didn't. This man fought him, won him and destroyed him. His name was Mordechai



81 years ago live a sociopath possessed by a demon that wanted to rule and control the world. He conquered countries, destroyed nations and murdered millions of people all for world domination, population control and making darkness rule this world. His name was hitler

His body was killed but not his ideology

The common denominator of these monsters was: A New world order!

- Let the strong rule and the weak serve them

- Reducing the population of the world

- Controlling the people for their evil agenda

And most of all, to fight G-d

King Solomon says about the redemption: What has been is what will be



The year 2020, we see the same agenda... world domination, population control, smart cities and digital ghettos... you are soon to be a number....

What are you going to do???

New World Order, Rabbi Alon Anava, redemption, End of Times, War, 5G, Luciferian, Main Stream Media, Social Media,