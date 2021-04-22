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CHP Talks: Agenda 2030, The WHO, and Our Pro-Family Allies at The UN
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84 views • April 22, 2021
April 22, 2021: Mattea Merta, Global Policy and Advocacy Advisor and United Nations Representative with Campaign Life Coalition, speaks with Rod and Peter in the second of a 2-part series on the UN. Mattea weighs in on Agenda 2030, the influence of the World Health Organization, and what we can do to change Canada’s influence on UN social policies.
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
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CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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