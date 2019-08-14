© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
14Aug19 Trump Flips on Tariffs, Silent on Hong Kong
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • August 14, 2019
Communist China is portraying Trump’s delay of tariffs on consumer goods as weakness as they are emboldened to use force on Hong Kong protests for liberty. And Alex Newman, TheNewAmerican.com/RescuingOurChildren, joins live in studio as he tours the country with a solution to the rapid deconstruction of American society — taking back our children from government schools. Alex & David take callers’ questions, concerns and comments about homeschooling and other alternatives.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.