Beyond The Ice Wall

Ice Wall Expedition (61 PHOTOS) 1912 Cpt. Robert Scott #hiddenhistory #flatearth

The Antarctic Ice Wall has been a restricted area, with only a few governments around the world allowed to conduct limited research. More info here:
https://www.ats.aq/index_e.html

More on the mud flood catastrophe before the expedition: https://youtu.be/dpRXXHrzso8

It has been theorized that another culture may have lived there. Captain Robert Scott led a crew in 1912 that was classified as soon as they returned to home base and reported their findings. Later, Captain Robert Scott and his crew were announced missing at sea, raising questions that eventually lead to a confusing rabbit hole: what did he really see?

