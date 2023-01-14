The Perfect Triangle #127 - 13 January 2023 - Guest: Mike from the Caribbean

The incredible true story of a man who spent years hunting for the biggest buried treasure ever: Doc Noss’ Victorio Peak discovery. Treasure-hunter Mike became like wife Babe Noss’ adopted son, he tells what really happened and if the new Discovery series “Gold, Lies and Videotape: The Mystery of Victorio Peak” has it right.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.