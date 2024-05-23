David Hughes: Ruling Elites Working to Install Global Biodigital Totalitarian State

David Hughes discusses his fantastic book which breaks down how Operation Covid was really a ruse to usher in a global biodigital totalitarian world state. WWIII was initiated in 2020 and is a war for global technocracy which seeks to dismantle democracy around the world. Psychological warfare is being used against the global population in what he describes as Omniwar. Instead of going to war with each other as was the tradition, ruling elites have come to a tacit understanding where they are collectively now working to subdue humanity through global class war.
Websites
"Covid-19," Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy - FULL BOOK https://www.academia.edu/117687419/_Covid_19_Psychological_Operations_and_the_War_for_Technocracy_FULL_BOOK
"Covid-19," Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy, Volume 1 - FULL BOOK, FREE DOWNLOAD https://dhughes.substack.com/p/covid-19-psychological-operations
Bringing Transhumanism Down to Earth, Part 1 https://propagandainfocus.com/bringing-transhumanism-down-to-earth-part-1-military-intelligence-operations-cloaked-in-the-false-promise-of-transcendence
Substack https://dhughes.substack.com
Buy Me A Coffee (David Hughes) https://buymeacoffee.com/dahughes
University of Lincoln https://staff.lincoln.ac.uk/2b2a1a22-b951-41ae-95df-f4d04e577768
About David Hughes
David A. Hughes is Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln. He received his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Oxford University and holds doctorates in German Studies (Duke University) and International Relations (Oxford Brookes University). His research focuses on psychological warfare, "9/11," "Covid-19," the deep state, technocracy, global class relations, and resurgent totalitarianism.
