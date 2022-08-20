Dr Jennifer Daniels - There Never Was or Is A Virus, Germ Theory Simply Doesnt Compute on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick TImpone (01.25.21)

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Patrick and Dr. Daniels discuss the benefits of stretching. Patrick has been doing it a lot lately. Dr. Daniels has been on an intense stretching program for the last three years. What are the benefits of stretching? Can it promote longevity?



A listener writes in about her prolactinoma, a benign pituitary gland tumor. “Cut all the hormones out of your life and then the prolactinoma will go away,” says Dr. Daniels. She gives useful advice about how to do this without “doctors keeping you coming back for the rest of your life. Recommending a drug for a harmless condition is a form of deception,” continues Dr. Daniels.



Is tap water a source of estrogen? Dairy products? Processed meats? Drugs?



What’s a good pH for water?



How can cholesterol help lower estrogen?



Patrick and Dr. Daniels discuss germ theory versus terrain theory.



What part does hypochondria play in this pandemic?



Patrick and Dr. Daniels talk about censorship and de-platforming.



A listener writes in about being fired if she doesn’t take the vaccine. How can the vaccine be mitigated?



Dr. Daniels reframes the question, saying, “You are suffering from a severe moral deficiency.” It shows “the moral bankruptcy of the people.”



“If your boss tells you that you need a vaccine, he’s telling you you’re as useless as toilet paper.” It doesn’t matter if you live or die.



A listener writes in who Dr. Daniels dated while they were both at Harvard.



What part does collagen play in the healing of wounds?



Can turpentine help a cold sore? Can it help hair growth?



Are people who take the vaccine making it more contagious for people who don’t take it?



Why are people losing their senses of smell and taste? Is it from COVID or is it from COVID testing?



What can be done for low hemoglobin?



How can you get rid of hemorrhoids? Will a bidet help?



Can turpentine be used for STDs?



Is inflammation related to hair loss?



Can small willow flowers help hair growth?



How can you get rid of the fatty tumors known as lipomas in humans and animals?



What about fecal testing for cancer? How numerous are false positives?



How do you treat chilblains? Can HP Sauce help?



A listener writes in who has had an on-again, off-again problem with an itchy anus for years. Is it caused by parasites?



Dr. Daniels explains her short-term and long-term program for inflamed gums, starting with turpentine and ending with cow’s feet.



What about tooth enamel? Cow’s feet too, and Dr. Daniels displays her healthy teeth on camera.



Why won’t kegel exercises help urinary incontinence?



How can you treat brain meningitis? How can a heat gradient help, and how do you set it up?



“The only way to get meningitis is if your poop backs up to your brain,” asserts Dr. Daniels.



Is stretching safe for someone with two artificial hips?



What causes brittle bones?



What can a 75-year-old do for high blood pressure? Should someone 75 or over leave it alone if it’s 160 or under?



What can be done about a craving for sweets and potato chips?



Atom writes in “Moral bankruptcy of the people, not a problem with the leaders! Finally, someone who tells the truth and shames the Devil! Vibrant Gal and I LOVE Dr. Daniels.”











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