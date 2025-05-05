BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Future Cop L.A.P.D. (1998, Playstation)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 views • 6 days ago

also released for PC and classic Mac.
The game is set in a dystopian future, in the year 2098. Los Angeles has become a rough place swept with all kinds of crime. You control a transformable mecha which is the latest weapon of the L.A.P.D. in fighting crime.

The game features two modes. A mission-based story mode and an battle arena mode, where various players compete in an arena to capture each other's base. The missions also have a two-player coop mode where both players need to look after each other, as well, because both players take damage when one is hit, and the mission is a failure if either mech is destroyed.
Future Cop L.A.P.D. is a basically third-person shooter. You have three weapon systems which can be equipped differently after the first missions. Naturally, every kind of weapon is more or less effective dependent on the target. Since ammo is limited, you need to choose carefully how to spend it. Apart from the usual search for switches and keys in order to proceed, you also need to solve small puzzles occasionally. Also, your mecha can transform into a hovering car, which is also needed sometimes to get pass.

playstationelectronic artsaction game
