Novorossiysk paratroopers destroy nationalists in special military operation zone
▫️ Paratroopers are conducting counter-battery warfare using Giatsint-B howitzers, striking at the firing positions of Ukrainian troops, that are trying to gain a foothold in wooded areas.
▫️ Having carried out aerial reconnaissance in time, Orlan-30 unmanned aerial vehicle crews uncovered camouflaged enemy positions and transmitted information to the artillery command post, after which the Giatsint-B howitzer crews struck at the positions of the nationalists.
