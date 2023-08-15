Create New Account
Russia's Novorossiysk Paratroopers Destroy Nationalists in Special Military Operation Zone
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Novorossiysk paratroopers destroy nationalists in special military operation zone

▫️ Paratroopers are conducting counter-battery warfare using Giatsint-B howitzers, striking at the firing positions of Ukrainian troops, that are trying to gain a foothold in wooded areas.

▫️ Having carried out aerial reconnaissance in time, Orlan-30 unmanned aerial vehicle crews uncovered camouflaged enemy positions and transmitted information to the artillery command post, after which the Giatsint-B howitzer crews struck at the positions of the nationalists.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

