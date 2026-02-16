WORTHY IS THE LAMB ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-FEB 16 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Lamb That Had Been Slain Is Worthy to Open Up the Seven Seals Because of His: Condescension, Manner of His Birth, Sinless Life, Confrontation with Satan, Beating By the Roman, Understanding of Man, Resurrection. and Ascension Into Heaven. God Came Down in Humility to Live Among Us and Understands Man Down to His Lowest Point. The Son Is Seated At the Right Hand of the Father In Heaven By His Own Righteousness -- And He Will Return a Second Time For His Bride.