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Light In A Dark World
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16 views • December 29, 2019
Grace Communion International in Fairfield, California USA, sermon given on December 28th, 2019. Pastor Stephen Smith gives this synopsis on "Light In A Dark World"...Apostle John speaks of the coming of the true light (Jesus) into a dark world and that the world did not comprehend what true light really was and is, and that mankind has been and is being mislead to what darkness is.
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