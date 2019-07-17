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Democrat Jihad Squad Refuses To Denounce Left Wing Terrorism - War Room Full Show
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31 views • July 17, 2019
Stewart Rhodes of Oath Keepers joins The War Room for the full broadcast today and we break down the latest domestic terrorism by the Democrats and how party members refuse to condemn. We play the videos of the Democrat Jihad Squad refusing to condemn terrorism in America. We take calls on the notion that Trump's tweets were racist, and no one can seem to find the racism, but that doesn't stop the left from crying racist. How will this effect the 2020 elections?
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