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Systemic discouragement of Hydroxychloroquine is an international scandal
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41 views • September 30, 2020
All future news analysis should be considered in terms of "World News", because that is the globalist playing field. These days, almost all the worlds news is interconnected. By the way, the phrase," the jury's pretty much out, it doesn't work" is self contradictory. "The jury is out" means —used to say that something has not yet been decided or has not yet become clear.
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