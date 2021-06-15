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What is the magnetic vaccine all about?
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373 views • June 15, 2021
Mind Control is Real: United States Patent 6506148 B2 Confirms Human Nervous System Can be Manipulated Through Electromagnetic Fields from Monitors
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