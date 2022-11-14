Another VAXX death ☠️💉

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Vaccine injuries continue to flood the internet.... these are not minor sideffects either.... these are life changing events including millions of deaths.... this is the biggest homicide / genocide / mass murder since iraq, syria, iraq again, vietnam, korea, and the entire continent of europe during ww2.... the new world order has killed billions of people.... it's time to find courage and bring the guillotines or humanity will never be free....
Source @STFN