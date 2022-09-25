FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Jeremiah 17:21-26, No Burdens On The Sabbath, 20220924

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, Glorious, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid at Calvary for my redemption. Heavenly Father, may Your Holy Spirit open the eyes of my understanding to Your Sabbath observance, in which You promised: 21 Thus says the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY: “Take heed to yourselves, and bear no burden, no work, no shopping, no mowing the grass, no gardening, and no pleasures on the Sabbath Day, nor bringing anything through the borders of Jerusalem, your Churches, or houses; 22 Nor carry a load out of your houses on the Sabbath Day, nor do any business, but consecrate the Sabbath Day by assembling to worship and study My Holy Scriptures, as I commanded your fathers in Genesis 2:2-3; Exodus 20:8-11; Nehemiah 13:16-19: Isaiah 56:1-7 & 58:13-14; 23 But your fathers did not obey nor incline their ear, but made their neck stiff, that they might not hear nor receive My Spiritual instruction. 24 “But if you diligently obey,” says the LORD, “to bring no burden through the borders of this city on the Sabbath Day, but hallow the Sabbath Day, to do no work; 25 Then shall enter the borders of this city Christian kings and ministers sitting on the throne of David, flying in airplanes, riding in chariots and on horses, they and their princes, accompanied by Saints in every city and the inhabitants of Jerusalem; and these cities shall remain forever. 26 And they shall come from the cities around the world and from the places around Jerusalem, from the West, South, and North, bringing sacrifices of praise to the Church of the LORD Jesus Christ. Thank You, Glorious Father, for Your Sabbath Day Promises, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Jeremiah 17:21-26, personalized, NKJV). * * * *

