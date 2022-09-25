BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Jeremiah 17:21-26, No Burdens On The Sabbath, 20220924
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
30 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
13 views • September 25, 2022

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Jeremiah 17:21-26, No Burdens On The Sabbath, 20220924

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, Glorious, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid at Calvary for my redemption. Heavenly Father, may Your Holy Spirit open the eyes of my understanding to Your Sabbath observance, in which You promised: 21 Thus says the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY: “Take heed to yourselves, and bear no burden, no work, no shopping, no mowing the grass, no gardening, and no pleasures on the Sabbath Day, nor bringing anything through the borders of Jerusalem, your Churches, or houses; 22 Nor carry a load out of your houses on the Sabbath Day, nor do any business, but consecrate the Sabbath Day by assembling to worship and study My Holy Scriptures, as I commanded your fathers in Genesis 2:2-3; Exodus 20:8-11; Nehemiah 13:16-19: Isaiah 56:1-7 & 58:13-14; 23 But your fathers did not obey nor incline their ear, but made their neck stiff, that they might not hear nor receive My Spiritual instruction. 24 “But if you diligently obey,” says the LORD, “to bring no burden through the borders of this city on the Sabbath Day, but hallow the Sabbath Day, to do no work; 25 Then shall enter the borders of this city Christian kings and ministers sitting on the throne of David, flying in airplanes, riding in chariots and on horses, they and their princes, accompanied by Saints in every city and the inhabitants of Jerusalem; and these cities shall remain forever. 26 And they shall come from the cities around the world and from the places around Jerusalem, from the West, South, and North, bringing sacrifices of praise to the Church of the LORD Jesus Christ. Thank You, Glorious Father, for Your Sabbath Day Promises, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Jeremiah 17:21-26, personalized, NKJV). * * * *

Keywords
businessworkworldgardenjerusalemdaycitiessabbathlorddavidobeysaintsministersconsecratethroneinstructionaroundburdensanctifyloadprincesdiligentmowinhabitantshallow
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

Patrick Lewis
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy