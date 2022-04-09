© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Project Looking Glass - Frank Jacob - Inspired: "Mysterious New Group Reveals New Information"
Follow
5
Share
Report
637 views • April 09, 2022
Source: https://inspired.locals.com/upost/1949337/mysterious-new-group-reveals-new-looking-glass-information
"Mysterious New Group Reveals New Looking Glass Information"
"A mysterious new group by the name of 'Guardians of the Looking Glass' has released videos talking about major upcoming events and how humanity's awareness of these events can influence and change them. They also reveal a MAJOR EVENT in 2030 that will change everything.
Filmmaker & researcher Frank Jacob joins us for an INSPIRED conversation and shares his in-depth knowledge about the history of Project Looking Glass and what major events will begin to unfold"
First Released April 5, 2022
Bill Wood interview with Kerry Cassidy, January 2012: https://youtu.be/PGPqLX9XYbk?t=6437
Guardians of the Looking Glass: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/guardiansofthelookingglass
All rights belong to their owners
"Mysterious New Group Reveals New Looking Glass Information"
"A mysterious new group by the name of 'Guardians of the Looking Glass' has released videos talking about major upcoming events and how humanity's awareness of these events can influence and change them. They also reveal a MAJOR EVENT in 2030 that will change everything.
Filmmaker & researcher Frank Jacob joins us for an INSPIRED conversation and shares his in-depth knowledge about the history of Project Looking Glass and what major events will begin to unfold"
First Released April 5, 2022
Bill Wood interview with Kerry Cassidy, January 2012: https://youtu.be/PGPqLX9XYbk?t=6437
Guardians of the Looking Glass: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/guardiansofthelookingglass
All rights belong to their owners
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.