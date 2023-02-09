Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
Streamed live 2/8/2023
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: THIS Is the Solution to the Global Attack on Freedom
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, explains how only the Truth Freedom Health® System, a Bottoms Up Movement build on the principles of Systems Science, provides the infrastructure needed to liberate ourselves from the forces of Power Profit Control by inspiring YOU to take accountability for your future, Beyond Left & Right.
Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.
Dr. SHIVA's most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter - to think beyond Left & Right, "Pro-" and "Anti-" - by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS - to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.
To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar.
You are also invited to attend an On-Line OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA THURSDAYS at 11 AM and 8 PM EST. RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.
Be the Light!
Dr.SHIVA
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