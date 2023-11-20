STOP IT! Teenage boys are still BOYS You bunch of sickos!
Boys who never can become mature responsible Fathers/men. Molested by separation from their parents as babies, children. Raised by pedophiles, Satan worshipers, and witches. Corrupted by an ungodly religious cult. Public Schools.
Insane! Can not even provide for themselves, They are answering from switching places with women. Women have become men and boys stay childish perpetually stuck as little boys. They are lost in their perverted minds as 13-year-olds.
You have mental issues if you are attracted to a child’s body.
In Jesus' name, we destroy this spirit of pedophilia and pray those teachers and men experience the punishment within their own bodies, unable to harm children anymore.
Must repent and call out to Almighty God to save them.
kune kune, winterizing pen, straw bales, pedophilia, I pronounce a curse upon them, men and women, molesting children, brokenness, stuck in mindsets,
AMAZING body and CBD products!!!
For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy
https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com
***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks
Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks
Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks
Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET
Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%
Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com
Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.