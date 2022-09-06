THE FALL OF AMERICA WILL START WITH AN INTERNAL REVOLUTION-DUMITRI DUDUMAN

PLEASE READ- HALF OF AMERICA ARE NOW CALLED DOMESTIC TERRORISTS BY THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION. HOW CLOSE ARE WE TO THE FULFILLMENT OF THIS PROPHECY ? THIS PROPHECY WAS GIVEN IN 1984

Dumitru Duduman was a Romanian pastor that smuggled bible into Russia. He was captured and torchered by the electric chair. When he was close to death Gabriel the arch angel came to him and ministered to him and by the grace of God he was expelled out of Romania.

When he moved to America Dumitru Duduman received a vision from the Lord and Gabriel showed him all of Californian, Las Vegas, New York, Nevada, and Florida and was told that these cities were as Sodom and Gomorrah and that in one day it would burn. He was told that Revelation 17,18 and Jeremiah 50,51 talks of the Russian in invasion of America Mystery Babylon and in one day it will burn.

In one day Russia will attack America by sea and destroy America by nuclear weapons.The people of the Lord are instructed to flee into the wilderness to escape from sudden destruction in the protection of Jesus.