BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

I did a thing
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
956 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
220 views • April 14, 2021
WhatsHerFace, April 12, 2021

Everyone, 𝑷𝑳𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑬 lend me your ear for a moment. With the 𝑯𝑬𝑳𝑷 of the social media and government I’ve learnt they just want to look out for 𝑴𝑬. They have my best interest at heart, 𝑰 𝑯𝑨𝑽𝑬 come to understand this. It's 𝑩𝑬𝑬𝑵 a long time coming and I no longer feel asleep, like a 𝑲𝑰𝑫 who has 𝑵𝑨𝑷𝑷𝑬𝑫 on the couch his whole life. The consensus is right, 𝑻𝑯𝑬𝒀 are always right. This is something we 𝑯𝑨𝑽𝑬 to accept. I feel 𝑮u𝑰𝑳ty for my past actions as safety is more important than li𝑩𝑬𝑹𝑻y. 𝑺𝑬𝑵𝑫 𝑯𝑬𝑳pfJKASH[fhas’fhk

► Support me on Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/whatsherface

► Order merch from this video here!
https://rdbl.co/3g3sDey

► WhatHerFace Merch now Available!
Merch Store: https://www.redbubble.com/people/Wheresthatfrom/shop

► Please subscribe to me on YouTube & Rumble & follow me on Instagram!
Subscribe: https://bit.ly/37vqPVn
My new Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/__whatsherface__who/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-599487
Keywords
vaccinescensorshipwhatsherface
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Garrison Vance
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy