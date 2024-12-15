Great Tribulation Trends 2025

“Bringing you news and analysis of world events in light of Bible prophecy.” This is the mandate of the Continuing Church of God. World events are speeding toward the final chapter of mankind’s attempt at utopia. Is the Great Tribulation right around the corner? Many false Biblical prognosticators have led us to believe that the Great Tribulation will begin in 2025. Are they right? Dr. Thiel uses scripture to shine the light of Biblical prophecy on their prognostications to prove that these false prognosticators are still false. Is the election of Donald Trump a world event that that signals the start of the Great Tribulation? Once again, Dr. Thiel uses the light of Bible prophecy to highlight the fact that some of Donald Trump’s actions may bring us closer to start of that day. But still, it won’t happen in 2025. So, what events will herald the start of the Great Tribulation? Are some of those events close to taking place? When the Great Tribulation begins, what will be the fate of the United States? What is the “pride of its power”? Will the “pride of its power” be broken? What will cause the fall of the United States? Might the presidency of Donald Trump be directly involved in breaking the pride of the power of the United States? Dr. Thiel goes directly to the Bible to shine the light of God’s Word on all these questions. The verses referred to and quoted from the book of Daniel are especially intriguing. If you live in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, or the United Kingdom, you will definitely want to watch this podcast. You can read the corresponding article to this video titled “Can the Great Tribulation Begin in 2025? What are the prophetic trends?” at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/can-the-great-tribulation-begin-in-2025-what-are-the-prophetic-trends/

