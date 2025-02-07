RealNewsChannel.com





First Dr. David Martin Sends Out An Urgent Warning To President Trump And The World's Population. Next Exposure of USAID Vampires to Daylight. Then USAID: The Beast's Belly. Then As further waste is revealed, DOGE posts a detailed account of how it has already saved the American taxpayers billions of dollars. Then According to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, "Their Master Is The Globe, And Not The United States" and USAID has become a global organization that is not answerable to the US government. Using cutting-edge AI fractal mapping systems and public IRS documents, a top election fraud investigator has successfully reverse-engineered how the Democratic Deep State finances its shadow government, rigs elections, and undermines America.





Extended Report;

https://www.realnewschannel.com/dr-david-martin-sends-out-an-urgent-warning-to-president-trump-and-the-worlds-population/





Source Link; https://www.banned.video/





Please Like and Share This Page. Thanks





https://thealexjonesstore.com/rnc





Get Storable Foods Now!; https://bit.ly/3gGxrmD





Home School your Kids in a Christian Environment: https://zionacademy.com/

Support this Faith Driven Food Pantry; https://heartlandhopemission.org/get-involved/donate/





Learn hoe to be good citizen as the Bible tells us; https://biblicalcivics.com/flashpoint-offer-a

https://www.patriotacademy.com/





GET A VACCINE EXEMPTION LETTER: https://www.twc.health/products/medical-exemption?ref=2a-PHSIZGsDPj7





ATTENTION PARENTS: How to Opt Out of Rogue Sex Ed in Schools; https://www.greatschoolsinitiative.org/





SAVE NEXT NEWS NETWORK: https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=DFCYXRNRJUMDY

and https://www.givesendgo.com/sustain-next-news

Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com

shortcreekdreamcenter.org

https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/

https://store.100percentfedup.com/

https://brillouinenergy.com/

Support Natural News: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

https://www.flytees.biz/





Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/

https://wearechange.org/donate/





FOLLOW US!:

https://franksocial.com/profile/209287

https://truthsocial.com/@realnewschannel1776

https://tv.gab.com/channel/RealNewsChannel

https://bsky.app/profile/realnewschannel.bsky.social https://clouthub.com/c/RealNewsChannel

Think / Speak Freely on @CloutHub https://clouthub.com/RealNewsChannel1776

https://odysee.com/@RealNewsChannel.com:7

https://realnewschannel.locals.com/

https://t.me/Webmaster1776

https://freetalk.app/Webmaster1776

https://www.gettr.com/user/realnewschannel

https://www.sovren.media/u/realnewschannel/

https://usa.life/RealNewsChannel

https://gab.com/RealNewsChannel

https://brighteon.social/@webmaster1776

Join Us at Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/invite/mPR8uhxZ

https://www.facebook.com/Real-News-Channel-135410972





Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.