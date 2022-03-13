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The vaccine caused Covid 19 admits Pfizer documents
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374 views • March 13, 2022
This explains the Gibraltar massacre and the surge in Covid-19 cases everywhere in the world with high vaccination rates. The vaccine is a bio weapon and was continued with the inoculation. Do you see how they are distracting the public from looking into this by focusing the news on Ukraine?
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