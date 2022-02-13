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Convoy Dissidents in Guantanamo?
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590 views • February 13, 2022
Convoy Dissidents in Guantanamo? A strong possibility exists that Canadian C130 transports are flying convoy "dissidents" to Guantanamo - and bringing ChiCom troops back (Cuba area) to wear the "UN Peace Keeper" mask for convoy control AND invasion into the US when the Ukrainian war flares up! NOW is the time to get Trudeau and Ottawa under complete control!!!
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