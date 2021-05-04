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This video proves demon spirit orbs and fallen angel devils cannot be shot down with 3rd dimensional weapons. Total mainstream media censorship taking place.
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176 views • May 04, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2021).
Huge amounts of fallen angel devils and their nephilim & chimera alien demon spirit children are being released from CERN
The humans are trying to shoot down these fallen angel orbs with guns and third-dimensional weapons, but the video shows that they cannot shoot them down. There is a total media censorship and church pastors’ censorship of the truth in the churches and video removal going on, in order to keep their church members ignorant and God’s army docile to let all the evil spirits into our realm. It is only God’s Holy Spirit in the real Christians holding back the spirit of the AntiChrist from exterminating humankind. Large numbers of fallen angel devils and their nephilim & chimera alien demon spirit children continue to be released from CERN and other star gate wormhole portals from the abyss where God imprisoned them after Noah’s flood, by Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels by using the human authority of their New Age Satanist Wicca witch humans and the black magic negative energy created from the 60 million human children sacrificed in their Baal Moloch abortion clinic temples and 6 million Jews killed by the Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich, because the Western feminist nations’ Illuminati post-1960s “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch “humanism feminism” “political correctness” “women’s equality” “Atlantis Babylon Satanism Western values” church pastors and millions of religious Christian convert hordes flooded the churches during the “Jesus movement” and kicked out us real Christians, and replaced Jesus Christ with their Sananda Jesus and Jezebel gods by redefining the Bible verses, and rebelling against women’s head coverings, and cross-dressing in Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project men’s trousers, and taxing 10% salary unbiblical tithe taxes, and changing hundreds of other Bible verses. Now that they let all these evil spirits into earth again, they are getting exterminated and replaced by the returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites, just like in Noah’s Atlantis days. It is a repeat of history. Humans never learn, even when God saved their specie. The religious Christians still refuse to repent, and mobilize God’s spiritual army, by informing them as the Bible’s “watchmen on the wall” that 33.3% of the earth population has already been replaced by the returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars and “hubrid” hybrids and clones and androids and animals upgraded to human DNA bodies, and that the AntiChrist Nazi 5th Reich imperial clone avatar army is infiltrating their military and police, and that 40 to 60 million people are being MILAB abducted every year as child sex slave specie, and human meat livestock food specie, and laboratory experiment dissection lab rat specie, and Mars planet mining slave specie, and space fleet cyborg soldiers specie. It is because they do not want to be assassinated, and their families massacred, and all their incomes cut off, and all their church donators and Christian book customers and Christian ministry industry business customers leaving them by thinking that they are lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs. These pastors and religious Christians are afraid of their children being decapitated and skinned and hung from trees, and to be eaten alive by the Draco shapeshifting Satanist world elites, so they remain silent and in hiding, or they redefine and modify and sterilize and dilute the truth to make it safe, and thereby condone and give permission to Satan Lucifer to release more fallen angel devils and demons, and exterminate humans, and replace humans. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Huge amounts of fallen angel devils and their nephilim & chimera alien demon spirit children are being released from CERN
The humans are trying to shoot down these fallen angel orbs with guns and third-dimensional weapons, but the video shows that they cannot shoot them down. There is a total media censorship and church pastors’ censorship of the truth in the churches and video removal going on, in order to keep their church members ignorant and God’s army docile to let all the evil spirits into our realm. It is only God’s Holy Spirit in the real Christians holding back the spirit of the AntiChrist from exterminating humankind. Large numbers of fallen angel devils and their nephilim & chimera alien demon spirit children continue to be released from CERN and other star gate wormhole portals from the abyss where God imprisoned them after Noah’s flood, by Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels by using the human authority of their New Age Satanist Wicca witch humans and the black magic negative energy created from the 60 million human children sacrificed in their Baal Moloch abortion clinic temples and 6 million Jews killed by the Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich, because the Western feminist nations’ Illuminati post-1960s “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch “humanism feminism” “political correctness” “women’s equality” “Atlantis Babylon Satanism Western values” church pastors and millions of religious Christian convert hordes flooded the churches during the “Jesus movement” and kicked out us real Christians, and replaced Jesus Christ with their Sananda Jesus and Jezebel gods by redefining the Bible verses, and rebelling against women’s head coverings, and cross-dressing in Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project men’s trousers, and taxing 10% salary unbiblical tithe taxes, and changing hundreds of other Bible verses. Now that they let all these evil spirits into earth again, they are getting exterminated and replaced by the returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites, just like in Noah’s Atlantis days. It is a repeat of history. Humans never learn, even when God saved their specie. The religious Christians still refuse to repent, and mobilize God’s spiritual army, by informing them as the Bible’s “watchmen on the wall” that 33.3% of the earth population has already been replaced by the returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars and “hubrid” hybrids and clones and androids and animals upgraded to human DNA bodies, and that the AntiChrist Nazi 5th Reich imperial clone avatar army is infiltrating their military and police, and that 40 to 60 million people are being MILAB abducted every year as child sex slave specie, and human meat livestock food specie, and laboratory experiment dissection lab rat specie, and Mars planet mining slave specie, and space fleet cyborg soldiers specie. It is because they do not want to be assassinated, and their families massacred, and all their incomes cut off, and all their church donators and Christian book customers and Christian ministry industry business customers leaving them by thinking that they are lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs. These pastors and religious Christians are afraid of their children being decapitated and skinned and hung from trees, and to be eaten alive by the Draco shapeshifting Satanist world elites, so they remain silent and in hiding, or they redefine and modify and sterilize and dilute the truth to make it safe, and thereby condone and give permission to Satan Lucifer to release more fallen angel devils and demons, and exterminate humans, and replace humans. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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