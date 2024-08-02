BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Al Jazeera's Ismail Al-Ghoul & Israel's Targeting of Journalists in Gaza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
9 months ago

Al Jazeera's Ismail Al-Ghoul and Israel's Targeting of Journalists in Gaza

An Israeli air strike near Ismail Haniyeh's home in Gaza killed two Al Jazeera journalists who were reporting on the Hamas leader's assassination in Iran, on Wednesday. Ismail al-Ghoul, a journalist for Al Jazeera Arabic, and cameraman Rami al-Refee were killed in the strike near the Aidia area west of Gaza City, "It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of our colleague journalist, Ismail Al-Ghoul, who was killed in an Israeli air strike while courageously covering the events in northern Gaza," Al Jazeera Managing Editor Mohamed Moawad wrote online. “Without Ismail, the world would not have seen the devastating images of these massacres," he wrote, adding that he "relentlessly covered the events and delivered the reality of Gaza to the world through Al Jazeera". There was no immediate comment from Israel, which has previously denied targeting journalists in its 10-month war on Gaza, which has killed at least 39,445 people, the vast majority of whom were children and women.

from Middle East Eye...


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
