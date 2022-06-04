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4/6/2022 Bible & Science With Dr. Stella Immanuel ft. Dr. Zara Hernandez
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308 views • April 06, 2022
Topic of the day: (if Stella has a topic of the day, insert it here - usually she types it in Skype
so you could copy and paste it)
Watch "Bible & Science With Dr. Stella Immanuel" Live on Brighteon.tv every Wednesday from 5:00 pm est - 6:00 pm est
Learn more and visit: drstellamd.com
Shop from: https://drstellamd.com/market-place/ to order supplements such as the CoviVits, NAC - N-Acetyl-L-Cysteine,CoviLyte Plus, CoviSpray, CoviSleep, etc.
Telehealth Services: https://drstellamd.com/telehealth-services/
Purchase Dr. Stella Immanuel's book: "Let America Live" on her website.
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In Let America Live by Dr. Stella Immanuel, you will discover the truth about hydroxychloroquine, the agenda of the Left, and how Immanuel herself was discredited by the media because of her scientifically-backed endorsement of using hydroxychloroquine on covid patients.
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How to pray for America: 10 Point plan to disciple America back to God - https://drstellamd.com/10-point-plan-to-disciple-america-back-to-god/
Welcome To Fire Power Ministries – A Deliverance Ministry: https://firepowerministry.org/
Find Christian books on prayer, deliverance, and on spiritual warfare featured by firepower: https://deliverancebookstore.com/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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