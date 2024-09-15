© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Norway Journalist Asking Israel Officials Important Tough Questions
Shahir Naga
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FozVE-UVc7A&t
Truth or Evasion? Israeli Spokesperson Grilled in Explosive Interview!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RGd-VeJDWqI
IDF's Defense Falls Flat! Mark Regev Struggles to Justify Actions in Gaza