Infruition 9 0 Prophecy of Our Lord No Bones Broken

There are over 100 examples of predicted events of Christ between Old Testament and New Testament. This is number 8 ( Infruition 2.0, 2.1, 3.0 4.0, 5.0,6.0,7.0. The Word Became Him,6.0 God Never Changes his mind,),Fulfillment Infruition 7.0 It Was Written)(INFRUITION Fulfillment 8.0, The Father pre-told of His sacrifice of His Son on the Cross!)

INFRUITION 9.0 NO BONES BROKEN

There should be 10 in all by the end of this series. Each video shows that Christ is real!!

The Father pre-told of His sacrifice of His Son on the Cross!

EXODUS 12:46“In one house shall it be eaten; thou shalt not carry forth ought of the flesh abroad out of the house; neither shall ye break a bone thereof.”

NUMBERS 9:12 “In one house shall it be eaten; thou shalt not carry forth ought of the flesh abroad out of the house; neither shall ye break a bone thereof.”

JOHN 19:31-36 The Jews therefore, because it was the preparation, that the bodies should not remain upon the cross on the sabbath day, (for that sabbath day was an high day,) besought Pilate that their legs might be broken, and that they might be taken away.



32Then came the soldiers, and brake the legs of the first, and of the other which was crucified with him.



33But when they came to Jesus, and saw that he was dead already, they brake not his legs:



34But one of the soldiers with a spear pierced his side, and forthwith came there out blood and water.



35And he that saw it bare record, and his record is true: and he knoweth that he saith true, that ye might believe.



36For these things were done, that the scripture should be fulfilled, A bone of him shall not be broken.