Jack the JEWISH Ripper & the murders of Mary Phagan & Bubbles Schroeder

I look at famous unsolved crimes, each of which is filled with confusion and each of which has Jews as the main suspects in it. We look at how Jews protect each other and refuse to give evidence in crimes which implicate other Jews. We look at how Jews rush to save other Jews who have committed crimes and how they try to get them away from being punished, like any other person would, if they are found guilty. I discuss my views that Jews come and deliberately muddy the waters so as to ensure that WHITES, never get to conclude that the guilty party is Jewish.



We look at the excellent actions of the American southerners who went and lynched (hanged) the Jew Leo Frank before other Jews could save him.



We look at the Leo Frank and the murder of the pretty little girl, Mary Phagan; and I quickly discuss the 3 Jews who were the last people to be with Bubbles Schroeder on the night of her murder in Johannesburg, South Africa.



I discuss Jews hiding the crimes of other Jews like the pedophile from Hollywood, Polansky; and the pedophile Epstein.



I discuss the Jewish hatred of the author and mathematician Lewis Carroll and why they are probably behind the junk stories that Carroll might have been Jack the Ripper! Carroll is well known for writing children's stories like Alice in Wonderland, but he was also a mathematician and logician and he mentioned Jews in his writings.