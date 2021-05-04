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Israel Delivered, the gods of Egypt Judged! Exodus 12
Decoding the Deception
Decoding the Deception
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20 views • May 04, 2021
There is SO MUCH here! In the central event of all the Old Testament God (1) Protects Israel from harm (2) Executes judgements on the gods of Egypt and not least of all by any means (3) Foreshadows the sacrifice His Son will make on the cross. Again, what is a blessing to believers is damnation for unbelievers.

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NOTE: This video is not as highly edited as others we produce. It is the same content without the graphics. Think of it more as a Podcast!

Join us as we go verse by verse through the Book of Exodus and learn how the Lord birthed his nation!

We post videos on YouTube, BitChute and Brighteon.

Check out our Playlist of Exodus Deep Dives

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYZIPGFp5u2qnNlrRuoqETwCjgO6gkTBI

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/aaorrIrKf59t/

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=59afd798-aa3e-4c00-b240-4cddadd48ae9&;index=1

You can find our channel with all our videos at

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcxuESOA4cjmur1S3LIBxQ

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Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/matthias76

Thanks for watching! We would love to hear from you so, please leave a comment. God bless and have a great day!
Keywords
exodusyahwehmosespassoverbible teachingpharaohplagueslamb of godred seaburning bushgods of egyptisrael in egyptname of the lordparting red seagods deliverancebible miraclesdivine signs10 plagues of egyptnile to bloodwater to blood
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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