Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 11, 2025 - We just entered the final stage of SPIRALING INFLATION and DOLLAR COLLAPSE
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
48045 followers
8784 views • 1 day ago

- Financial Event and Book Creation (0:00)

- Fed's Decision and Economic Impact (3:04)

- Hyperinflation and Debt Spiral (6:02)

- Book Contents and Practical Advice (8:11)

- Federal Reserve and Money Creation (11:07)

- Silver and Gold Investment (12:00)

- Brighteon and Book Creation Platform (31:07)

- AI and Decentralized Knowledge (55:51)

- Silver Market and Financial Predictions (56:52)

- Interview with Andy Wakefield (1:08:01)

- Peter McCullough's Paper on Autism Spectrum Disorder (1:21:56)

- Decentralized AI Tools and Vaccine Forensics (1:23:46)

- Challenges in Vaccine Court and the Role of AI (1:26:51)

- Filmmaking and Advocacy for Vaccine Safety (1:27:10)

- Impact of COVID-19 on Vaccine Safety Conversations (2:03:57)

- Bobby Kennedy Jr.'s Role in Public Health Reform (2:04:18)

- The Role of AI in Future Film Production (2:12:40)

- The Importance of Maternal Instincts in Vaccine Safety (2:12:55)

- Challenges in Distributing Films on Vaccine Safety (2:16:01)

- Future of AI in Healthcare and Film Production (2:19:48)


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we're helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com


🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/

