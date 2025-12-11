Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 11, 2025 - We just entered the final stage of SPIRALING INFLATION and DOLLAR COLLAPSE

- Financial Event and Book Creation (0:00)

- Fed's Decision and Economic Impact (3:04)

- Hyperinflation and Debt Spiral (6:02)

- Book Contents and Practical Advice (8:11)

- Federal Reserve and Money Creation (11:07)

- Silver and Gold Investment (12:00)

- Brighteon and Book Creation Platform (31:07)

- AI and Decentralized Knowledge (55:51)

- Silver Market and Financial Predictions (56:52)

- Interview with Andy Wakefield (1:08:01)

- Peter McCullough's Paper on Autism Spectrum Disorder (1:21:56)

- Decentralized AI Tools and Vaccine Forensics (1:23:46)

- Challenges in Vaccine Court and the Role of AI (1:26:51)

- Filmmaking and Advocacy for Vaccine Safety (1:27:10)

- Impact of COVID-19 on Vaccine Safety Conversations (2:03:57)

- Bobby Kennedy Jr.'s Role in Public Health Reform (2:04:18)

- The Role of AI in Future Film Production (2:12:40)

- The Importance of Maternal Instincts in Vaccine Safety (2:12:55)

- Challenges in Distributing Films on Vaccine Safety (2:16:01)

- Future of AI in Healthcare and Film Production (2:19:48)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





