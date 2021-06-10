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Proof no-one can force you to get vaccinated, another Astra Zeneca death, QLD on alert and Melbourne’s insane, on-going restrictions.
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340 views • June 10, 2021
10 June 2021
On tonight’s video, we provided proof, from the Government themselves, that healthcare workers CANNOT be forced to get ‘vaccinated’.
We covered the latest confirmed death due to Astra Zeneca here in Australia.
We also discussed the on-going insane restrictions in Melbourne and why Queenslanders should be on high alert.
Www.KnowYourRightsGroup.com.au
Www.AussieSpeedingFines.com
Www.BankSecretsRevealed.com.au
You can get all 3 books via this link - https://www.knowyourrightsgroup.com.au
On tonight’s video, we provided proof, from the Government themselves, that healthcare workers CANNOT be forced to get ‘vaccinated’.
We covered the latest confirmed death due to Astra Zeneca here in Australia.
We also discussed the on-going insane restrictions in Melbourne and why Queenslanders should be on high alert.
Www.KnowYourRightsGroup.com.au
Www.AussieSpeedingFines.com
Www.BankSecretsRevealed.com.au
You can get all 3 books via this link - https://www.knowyourrightsgroup.com.au
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