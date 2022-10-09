Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Lies of the vaccination deception ; 5G
522 views
channel image
Karine Savard
Published a month ago |

Following two invitations, both for the flu vaccine and the corona vaccine I just had to make this video to expose their lies. 

20 million people died and 2 billion people suffer serious side effects and still they don't stop this program. Please warn people for the love of humanity. 

The unvaccinated will inherit the world. 

Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionlies5gdepopulation agendaradiation poisoningauto immune diseases

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket