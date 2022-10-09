Lies of the vaccination deception ; 5G

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Following two invitations, both for the flu vaccine and the corona vaccine I just had to make this video to expose their lies.
20 million people died and 2 billion people suffer serious side effects and still they don't stop this program. Please warn people for the love of humanity.
The unvaccinated will inherit the world.