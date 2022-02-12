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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1825 - Jane Doe - Video of the attack
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68 views • February 12, 2022
The victim was told to meet her attacker after class so she could show her something. When the victim arrived, she was grabbed by the hair and thrown to the ground, before being struck and knocked back down when she got up, in an attack recorded by someone associated with her attacker.
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