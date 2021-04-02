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The Bible Way To Heaven - Pastor Steven L Anderson Sanderson1611
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31 views • April 02, 2021
Sean RTR
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJFOXC1S6cQ&;t=62s
John 3:16
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
King James Version (KJV)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJFOXC1S6cQ&;t=62s
John 3:16
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
King James Version (KJV)
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