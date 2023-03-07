Morning Yoga Workout ♥ Better Than The Gym | Strength & Stretch

Morning Yoga Workout ♥ Better Than The Gym | Strength & StretchA 15 minute yoga workout class aimed to strengthen and to stretch your body. Perfect morning yoga to wakeup your body but also great anytime and almost anywhere. Many people ask what is the best workout to do when you wake up? Is a cardio workout or strength workout better in the morning? The best morning workout you can do to wake up your body is a combination of heart raising exercises, strength and mixing up stretching yoga poses throughout the workout. This 15 minute strength and stretch yoga class will do exactly that! It will get your heart rate up, get you sweating, working your abs, and stretching your shoulders, hamstrings, and upper body. If you are looking to cure your morning fatigue, refocus your mind or wake up every muscle in your body to start your day, this is the perfect morning yoga class for you. Pair this morning yoga workout class with some of my other fitness videos to create an hour long full body workout!

