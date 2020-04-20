© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GOOGLE WHISTLE-BLOWER TELLS ALL
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
201 views • April 20, 2020
How do you feel about what Google is doing?
have they gone too far?
how much power and control is too much?
Zach Vorhies, former Google engineer-turned-whistleblower, joins Del in-studio on 'The HighWire with Del Bigtree' where he reveals what he found while working there, and why he had to sound the alarm on the tech giant.
have they gone too far?
how much power and control is too much?
Zach Vorhies, former Google engineer-turned-whistleblower, joins Del in-studio on 'The HighWire with Del Bigtree' where he reveals what he found while working there, and why he had to sound the alarm on the tech giant.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.