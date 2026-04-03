How To Avoid Demons

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Possessed Politicians, Inside A Demon’s Mind & Speaking To Satan Himself
* Father Chad Ripperger is a traditionalist Roman Catholic priest, theologian, exorcist and author.
* He has published several books on spirituality and theology.
* It is clear to him that demons are in charge of parts of American politics.
Tucker Carlson Network (3 April 2026)
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-chad-ripperger-040326