Je boycotte la coupe du monde 2022 au Qatar,
La vérité vérifié
Published 2 months ago

Je ferais une prière pour les morts et leurs familles.

Il croyaient gagné le paradis il son mort pour les riches !


I am boycotting the 2022 World Cup in Qatar,

I will say a prayer for the dead and their families.

They thought they had won heaven, they died for the rich! No one will give compensation to their families!

Personnes de donnera d’indemnités à leurs familles !


Я бойкотирую Чемпионат мира по футболу 2022 года в Катаре,

Я помолюсь за погибших и их семьи.

Они думали, что завоевали небеса, они умерли за богатых! Никто не даст компенсацию их семьям!


