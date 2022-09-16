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Je boycotte la coupe du monde 2022 au Qatar,
Je ferais une prière pour les morts et leurs familles.
Il croyaient gagné le paradis il son mort pour les riches !
I am boycotting the 2022 World Cup in Qatar,
I will say a prayer for the dead and their families.
They thought they had won heaven, they died for the rich! No one will give compensation to their families!
Personnes de donnera d’indemnités à leurs familles !
Я бойкотирую Чемпионат мира по футболу 2022 года в Катаре,
Я помолюсь за погибших и их семьи.
Они думали, что завоевали небеса, они умерли за богатых! Никто не даст компенсацию их семьям!