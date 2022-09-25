Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How to Change Weather Using the Astral Body
31 views
channel image
Intrepid
Published 2 months ago |

The physical part of the Astral Body is a force that can move weather systems.  Legends of the rain man/maid are real  The time is NOW for people to realize this innate ability of all humankind.  Especially when the weather systems of the world are being manipulated.  I explain how I do this so anyone can understand who understands the astral

Keywords
climate changeweather manipulationpsychic ability

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket