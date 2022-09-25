How to Change Weather Using the Astral Body

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The physical part of the Astral Body is a force that can move weather systems. Legends of the rain man/maid are real The time is NOW for people to realize this innate ability of all humankind. Especially when the weather systems of the world are being manipulated. I explain how I do this so anyone can understand who understands the astral