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10/04/18 #DRAGONFLYUSA: FEMA, FoxConn, Feinst_in: Who's Watching US Now?
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10/04/18 #DRAGONFLYUSA: FEMA, FoxConn, Feinst_in: Who's Watching US Now?
YOU ARE FREE TV
10/04/18 As The FBI gives Kavanaugh the OK, a senior Government operative is said to have a new boot. Pence warns Google to halt development of the Dragonfly app in China as our own government hits up all Americans with an upstream surveillance hack.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Please take time to click the link below and look into the situation of the anti-geoengineering activist, Chris Haskell, who is being prosecuted on trumped up charges in Arizona:
https://ourgreaterdestiny.wordpress.com/2018/09/27/chris-haskell-needs-mass-tangible-support-by-oct-03-18-before-his-sentencing/
Check out the great reporting on the national cell phone "alert" by the former FEMA operative of Marfoogle News:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aEqhc7ar464
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/sep/18/senators-target-chinese-telecom-firm-zte-comply-us/
https://thefederalist.com/2018/08/08/sen-dianne-feinsteins-ties-china-go-way-deeper-alleged-office-spy/
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
YOU ARE FREE TV
10/04/18 As The FBI gives Kavanaugh the OK, a senior Government operative is said to have a new boot. Pence warns Google to halt development of the Dragonfly app in China as our own government hits up all Americans with an upstream surveillance hack.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Please take time to click the link below and look into the situation of the anti-geoengineering activist, Chris Haskell, who is being prosecuted on trumped up charges in Arizona:
https://ourgreaterdestiny.wordpress.com/2018/09/27/chris-haskell-needs-mass-tangible-support-by-oct-03-18-before-his-sentencing/
Check out the great reporting on the national cell phone "alert" by the former FEMA operative of Marfoogle News:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aEqhc7ar464
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/sep/18/senators-target-chinese-telecom-firm-zte-comply-us/
https://thefederalist.com/2018/08/08/sen-dianne-feinsteins-ties-china-go-way-deeper-alleged-office-spy/
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
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