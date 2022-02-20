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Από την δολοφονία του Εθνικού Κυβερνήτη Ιωάννη Μεταξά στην Μεταπολιτευτική τραγωδία των Ιμίων.
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210 views • February 20, 2022
Αναφορά του Αρχηγού της Λαϊκής Κινήσεως Πολιτών, Λοχαγού ε.α. Ανδρέα Πετροπούλου στους ευφυείς χειρισμούς του Εθνικού κυβερνήτη Ιωάννη Μεταξά κατά την περίοδο του καθεστώτος της 4ης Αυγούστου και στο οργανωμένο σχέδιο των ανθελλήνων Κοινοβουλευτικού καθεστώτος που οδήγησαν στην τραγωδία των Ιμίων .
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