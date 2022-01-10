U.S. Tyrants Push Covid Internment Camps

As 2022 begins, The Great Reset rollout of pre determined Covid quarantine camps is digging its claws into the blue dictatorships of the United States.As Infowars Writer Jamie White reports “ The state of Washington may amend a law to allow the forcible detainment of residents into COVID “internment camps” for defying state vaccine mandates.The proposed revision to the COVID protocol under the Communicable and Certain Other Diseases Act, called WAC 246-100-040, would grant local health officers at “his other sole discretion” to “issue an emergency detention order causing a person or group of persons to be immediately detained for purposes of isolation or quarantine.” Additionally, the measure would allow law enforcement to assist public health officials in detaining residents who refused the COVID injection.The “emergency detention order” would allow individuals to be detained “for a period not to exceed ten days.”This alarming measure comes in tandem with Gov. Jay Inslee’s (D) effort to hire “strike teams” to run quarantine camps, outlined in the state’s governmentjobs.com website, a term that has since been scrubbed from the website sometime after the bulletin was posted in September 2021.Notably, WAC 246-100-040 was certified on October 25, 2019, just months before the COVID-19 pandemic began in January 2020. Inslee further warned unvaccinated residents on Wednesday that he will soon impose even more harsh COVID restrictions to address the 146% spike in COVID cases despite 68% of Washington’s residents being “fully vaccinated.”Meanwhile, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) attempts to pass a similar bill allowing authorities to forcibly detain anyone she deems a public health threat. The bill, called A.416, would “allow the governor or the appropriate health official to order the removal and detention of any person afflicted with a communicable disease in the event that there is a state of health emergency declared by the governor in relation to such disease.”“ny person or group removed or detained by order of the governor or his or her delegate shall be detained for as long as the department may direct,” the proposed bill states.The Washington State Board of Health will hold a virtual public meeting on January 12 to discuss the implementation of W 246-100-040.Washington State Physician Assistant Scott Miller told The Gateway Pundit that “They have already set up the internment camps. I’ve seen photographs of them,”Bowne Report