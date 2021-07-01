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Japan Warns China May Attack Pearl Harbor
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74 views • July 01, 2021
Today on TruNews, host Edward Szall and the team examine the comments by a Japanese defense minister that China and Russia may be planning a Pearl Harbor-style attack on the United States.
Meanwhile, Xi Jinping channels his inner Mao, threatening to crack and bloody heads of those who dare to bully China.
An 82-year-old female pilot gets the opportunity to go into space with Jeff Bezos on the Blue Origin.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (07/01/21)
Meanwhile, Xi Jinping channels his inner Mao, threatening to crack and bloody heads of those who dare to bully China.
An 82-year-old female pilot gets the opportunity to go into space with Jeff Bezos on the Blue Origin.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (07/01/21)
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