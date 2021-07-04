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4.7.21 POWERFUL Interview with Bishop Larry Gaiters, Global Declaration Of War: PARABELLUM
The Patriot Streetfighter
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384 views • April 08, 2021
POWERFUL interview with Bishop Larry Gaiters: "Global Declaration of War: PARABELLUM"

To Follow: https://globalspiritualrevolutionmedia.com/

RDS Resurrection Tour is now in motion and we've been invited to bring the Patriot Streetfighter Tour into the mix with 84 stops around the nation over 4 months beginning Mid-May. I've agreed to take our separate brand across the country to engage all the Patriot Streetfighters and raise the army 10-20 fold.

All will be dependent on fundraising since no tickets are being sold. Any of those who want to participate can donate at ScottMcKay.us or PatriotsRiseUp.com. It is very IMPORTANT to stipulate if your donation is to go toward the Tour as I am fully funding and controlling the PSF brand and message.

This operation has survived on the donations of our PSF army and for I am try grateful. You have ALLOWED me to continue this fight. The Tour is a whole separate animal. If there is demand for a whole tour or just a partial tour, that will determine what we can do.

Wrapped Tour Bus will approx 150K. Security is the most significant cost, the level I being advised to have. That will double the bus for the 4 month period of time. SO... Let's see what we can do.

BEWARE OF YOUTUBE FRAUDSTERS!! MIMICKING THIS CHANNEL AND THE PSF REVOLUTION. PAY ATTENTION... PSF 9 & 10 are fraudster channels and are NOT me.

Patriot Streetfighter 6 is again the new PRIMARY Channel now the YT put Both PSF 7 & 8 on jail for 30 days.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3lLqJ9IR1EPHBnvwu6hjnA

Patriot Streetfighter 11 is the NEW BACKUP Channel. SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE!!!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB46EsR6Utb8L-4GtCpZT2Q

MEDIA REQUESTS ONLY - ALL OTHER EMAILS DELETED IMMEDIATELY: [email protected]

The Patriot Streetfighter Information Warfare Platform is taking shape. Check out https://scottmckay.us. We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events.

Donate to the Patriot Streetfighter Mission:
https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup

IMPORTANT.... I have setup a telegram channel and chat group, setup telegram (https://telegram.org/) on your device, and follow my updates here:
https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter for the BROADCAST CHANNEL https://t.me/patriotstreetfighters for GROUP CHAT CHANNEL

Connect with all my social media by going to:
http://patriotsriseup.com where you can also access
patriotstreetfighter.com for fun Patriot Streetfighter gear...

Rumble (PRIMARY) https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay

Bitchute https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio

"The Tipping Point" LIVE radio show: Mondays 8-10pm EST
http://revolution.radio/
in STUDIO B (Mobile device tilt sideways to landscape view for STUDIO B)
Call-in listeners 641-793-7038

Tunein Radio is a good option if the web servers or phones are jammed
https://tunein.com/radio/Revolution-Radio-Studio-B-s198602/
Or use the app for Android or Apple
Search for Revolution Radio and select Studio B

The Plan To Save The World by Joe M
https://rumble.com/vbd957-q-the-plan-to-save-the-world-1080p60.html

The video that launched Patriot Streetfighter
https://rumble.com/vbh5jn-11.12.20-update-2-military-2020-election-sting-operation-leading-to-trump-2.html
Keywords
scottmckaythetippingpointradiopatriotstreetfighterthetippingpoint
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