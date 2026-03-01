© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dressed in black mourning clothes, many took to the streets of the city of Lorestan in Iran following the assassination of Khamenei.
Adding:
Many of you are asking for visuals of the recent Iranian attack on Israel. At the moment, verified visuals are not publicly available. Information coming out of Israel is currently very limited due to strict censorship and security restrictions, so there is little confirmed footage to share.