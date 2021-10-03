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Is an Individual about to emerge from the Shadows with Evidence of a Shadow Government?
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250 views • October 03, 2021
Nations in Action ITALYGATE investigator Maria Zack has reappeared and stating that there is far more to this puzzle than Italy and evidence is about to come out from a key individual from a foreign country!! #MAGA #KAG #TRUMP2020
Links discussed in the Video:
https://palbulletin.com/2021/09/30/doug-billings-interviews-italygate-investigator-maria-zack-and-general-mcinerney-about-the-shadow-government/
https://palbulletin.com/2021/09/30/doug-billings-interviews-italygate-investigator-maria-zack-and-she-says-that-someone-from-france-is-coming-out-with-huge-news/
https://palbulletin.com/2021/10/01/nationalreview-com-durham-issues-new-subpoenas-in-probe-of-fbi-russia-investigation-targets-clinton-campaign-law-firm/
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:
https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/
Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:
https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/
Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Links discussed in the Video:
https://palbulletin.com/2021/09/30/doug-billings-interviews-italygate-investigator-maria-zack-and-general-mcinerney-about-the-shadow-government/
https://palbulletin.com/2021/09/30/doug-billings-interviews-italygate-investigator-maria-zack-and-she-says-that-someone-from-france-is-coming-out-with-huge-news/
https://palbulletin.com/2021/10/01/nationalreview-com-durham-issues-new-subpoenas-in-probe-of-fbi-russia-investigation-targets-clinton-campaign-law-firm/
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:
https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/
Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:
https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/
Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
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