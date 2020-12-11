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American Radio with Sons Of Liberty - I was a guest on the show - www.leegarrett-thetruth.com
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19 views • December 11, 2020
American Radio i done re-upload just incase any of you missed it
Lee Garrett is a young man in the UK who has given his time and energy to be the solution in his community. He's aided the police in nabbing pedophiles, as well as fought crime in his neighborhood.
However, when Lee began to uncover that pedophilia was in areas of authority, those with their badges all of a sudden became his enemies. He joins me in this episode to tell his story.
Why not visit my website and check out some of my work www.leegarrett-thetruth.com
COULD YOU ALL PLEASE LIKE AND SHARE!!!
If you would like to listen to Audio version instead of Video then click the below link
https://soundcloud.com/user-375219242/lee-garrett-this-is-what-happens-when-you-help-out-pedophiles-you-dig-too-deep
____________________________________________________
I work mostly alone and run my website all at my own cost, if anyone can help me with my activism you can do so @ www.leegarrett-thetruth.com/donate
Lee Garrett is a young man in the UK who has given his time and energy to be the solution in his community. He's aided the police in nabbing pedophiles, as well as fought crime in his neighborhood.
However, when Lee began to uncover that pedophilia was in areas of authority, those with their badges all of a sudden became his enemies. He joins me in this episode to tell his story.
Why not visit my website and check out some of my work www.leegarrett-thetruth.com
COULD YOU ALL PLEASE LIKE AND SHARE!!!
If you would like to listen to Audio version instead of Video then click the below link
https://soundcloud.com/user-375219242/lee-garrett-this-is-what-happens-when-you-help-out-pedophiles-you-dig-too-deep
____________________________________________________
I work mostly alone and run my website all at my own cost, if anyone can help me with my activism you can do so @ www.leegarrett-thetruth.com/donate
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